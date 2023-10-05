ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Normally it takes 10 years for students to attend medical school before they earn their degrees. In May 2023, Elmira College and LECOM (Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine) partnered together in establishing a 6-year Early Acceptance Program (EAP) geared towards helping students graduate medical school in 6 years instead of 10; in hopes to address the current shortage of primary care doctors.

Some of the factors linked to the shortage of doctors involve the amount of time that goes into training the students along with the expenses tied to it. With LECOM and Elmira College cutting the required years from 10 to 6 it will be less expensive for the students.

Students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Biology after finishing two years in Elmira College and the third year will be spent at both Elmira College and LACOM. Followed by another three years at LECOM to receive a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

With students from around rural communities enrolling in the program, LECOM and Elmira College hope that students will translate the skills they learn into becoming doctors around their home environment.

“Because of that shortage in primary care. Having students that come to Elmira from rural areas, they have that experience, and they want to serve back in a rural community. So having that pipeline here to Elmira or from Elmira to LECOM is really important,” said Dr. Lynn Gillie, Professor of Biology and Pre-Health Coordinator for Elmira College.