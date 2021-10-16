Elmira College hosts its 53rd annual Octagon fair as an Indoor/Outdoor Event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira college welcomed local businesses to join its clubs and organizations for the 53rd annual octagon fair on Saturday, October 16th, 2021.

Local vendors and Elmira college alumni set up outside while college students shared tables amongst their peers to showcase their college club and fundraise for club need future activities and projects on the inside.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, We could not, and of course the rain, we had our clubs inside our campus center, and our vendors outside and, typically we would have them throughout the campus pretty much and intermingled so you get some vendors and then, of course, some clubs and then he will just mingle and get to know each other really,” James Blair, Elmira College Student

Elmira college played a major role in today’s event. Aside from setting up the event they provide gifts and prizes to the best clubs awarding them for their hard work and dedication to their organization.

The octagon event gives clubs and organizations a platform to display their best work while earning a ranking from the alumni community and potentially becoming a top 5 club on campus to be awarded a stipend.

Elmira College students shared that the octagon event serves as a great networking tool.

The alumni involved in this event did their best to establish relationships between the students and alumni and strived to create opportunities for students to prepare to transition from the college environment to the professional world.