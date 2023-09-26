ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Autumn is in full swing, and the students at Elmira College are enjoying the cool temperature while dedicating themselves to their studies. The college was recently ranked number seven in the Regional Colleges North section by US News and World Report.

The school has been able to move up by leveraging the academic performance of its students and supporting them in their career pursuits. In the last two years, the college has seen a 10% increase in overall retention rates, which is expected to translate into higher graduation rates in the near future. Where Elmira College stands in the rankings does not surprise Ed Sykes, the Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Sykes said, “The faculty here become very invested in the students that attend this institution. They’re invested in their success. They make sure they get through to graduation, and that really is the foundation of the success that we have.”

According to Sykes, the priority is to invest in the students who attend the institution to be open-minded about furthering their education.

Student Jazmine Elliott, who is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Fashion Merchandising, said, “As you’re going on, maybe you want to pursue other things like your masters or even once you hit the actual career field, you’re going to want those professional connections. Being able to get close with your professors, you’re going to have great resources to guide you to the professional field.”