ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In honor of those lost in the September 11 attacks, students, faculty, and staff from Elmira College lined the campus with American flags Friday morning with help from the Elmira fire and police departments.

Those placing the flags gathered early on Friday to be ready to place flags into the ground the moment the first attack happened.

At 8:46 a.m. work began in placing nearly 3,000 flags along Park Place to memorialize all those lost in the attacks.

This tradition has been done yearly at the college for at least eight years, with officials saying that doing the event brings the community together.