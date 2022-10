ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Marc Artuz is a junior at Elmira College majoring in psychology. He’s a member of a student leadership program on campus and he plays on the basketball team.

He strives to make Elmira feel like home by motivating everyone to be themselves. Artuz said he didn’t feel like the college was home for him when he first arrived, but overtime that changed when he was invited to join the program and started being seen as a leader.