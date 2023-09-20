ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The octagon fair hosted by Elmira College will be taking place this weekend and some students are excited for the community to come out and support.

The event will have things like vendors, food trucks and Elmira College clubs hoping to get students to join. Students, Micheal and Owen are looking forward to the atmosphere of the event and being able to engage with their peers and community members.

If you would like to go to the octagon fair it well be held on Saturday, September 23rd, from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found on the Elmira College website.