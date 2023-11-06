ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Theatre is opening a new show entitled Love/sick by John Cariani.

The show is a compilation of scenes that talk about what it’s like to be in love and the journey you go on with your significant other or loved ones. Some students that are in the show are excited for the community to have the opportunity to see fruits of their hard work.

“As soon as it hit November, we were like, this is happening in 10 days…I’d say that the show is fun to watch and it does bring up good points,” Mariyah Casados said.

After a month of rehearsals for the show, some of the students own opinions about love began to change and it also helped them get through their own Love/sick journey.

“The characters are trying to navigate their way through love, so it’s kind of helping me navigate my way through love,” Adison Grusendorf said.

The performance dates for the show are November 10th -12th at the Watson Fine Arts Building, at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. more information can be found on the Elmira College website.