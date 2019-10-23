Elmira College Theatre to present: Soldier Poet

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Theatre Director George Defalussy and theater student Julissa Garcia joined 18 News in studio this morning to talk about the Theatre’s 1st performance of the 2019-2020 season.

The performances are scheduled for October, 25th, and 26th at 8:00 PM in the Gibson Theatre at Elmira College with a matinee scheduled for the 27th at 2:00 PM.

George Defalussy says, Soldier Poet written by Darcy Parker Bruce has only been performed live once prior to this show and that the story is about 2 American Army Rangers rescuing an injured Syrian woman about to give birth. At a nearby hospital, a neonatal nurse (played by Julissa) with an unwavering sense of duty struggles with an inner battle to save the lives of the infants or run as her hospital is being bombed.