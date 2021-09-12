Elmira College’s First-year students participate in their first community service engagement at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Good deeds and cleaning initiatives are here just in time for the fall season. Elmira College’s freshman class lending their hand to help clean Eldridge park as part of their community service. Over a hundred Elmira college students participated in a joint community service event at Eldridge Park.

At least once a year, Elmira college makes an effort to provide the meaning of community engagement through local landmarks, collaborations, and resources that will provide off-campus experiences.

“I think whenever we think about that transition to college, you know, there’s a lot that happens in those first few weeks. So connecting with their classmates, connecting with the campus, you know, finding their place on campus, but also finding their place in the local community. I think that’s what’s important here is that they can start to find their place, really close to campus at a historic site in Elmira,” said Rachel Redmond, Director of Career Services, Elmira College

Students strive to meet the Elmira college requirements by completing a minimum of 60 hours during their collegiate career.

Elmira College’s First-Year students getting to the root of it all at Eldridge Park.

“I think it’s really important to start in your first year because it creates a good foundation that you can like work on every single year, and it just like helps you get to know the local area if you’re not from here, I think,” said Elizabeth Lapgae, First-year student, Elmira College

Elmira College faculty and staff hope that through community engagement events like this one, the first-year students will instill pride within themselves and the local community as they evolve into who they desire to be in these next four years and beyond Elmira.