Elmira Community Cupboard Project needs donations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News were joined in studio this morning by Sue Draht, Kelly Domineske and Karen Davis to talk about the need for community donations for Elmira’s Community Cupboard Project.

The Project’s slogan? ” Take what you need, leave what you can” provides residents of Elmira with 24/7 access to food and care products. But with donations being at a low, organizers are asking for the help from the community to help to continue to fill those boxes.

Below are some of the locations you can go to drop off items:

Rossi Lanes, Washington Ave. Elmira NY

The Veteran’s Museum, Davis St. Elmira NY

The Masters Tabernacle Church, N. Church St. Canaseraga NY

Trinity Episcopal Church, N. Main St. and Church St. Elmira, NY