ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yesterday, the United States mourned as the day marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack that shaped recent history.

On Friday, September 9th, before their 52nd class reunion, members of the Ernie Davis Academy Class of 1970 wanted to bring attention to an artifact that Elmira received after the attack.

The artifact is a piece of iron that was retrieved from the rubble of the Twin Towers after September 9th, 2011.

Carol Houssock, with the help of the Elmira Police Department and members of the community, worked to highlight this piece of history by presenting a plaque to the city of Elmira.

“The fact that our 50th reunion was scheduled to start on September 11th of 2020, and I knew that the city didn’t have anything identifying that plate, I thought how nice would it be for us to kick off our reunion with a gift to the city,” said Carol Houssock.