Elmira-Corning NAACP President speaks on the “March on Washington”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM ) -Thousands have marched in Washington, D.C., at the nation’s capital for racial justice.

This August 28th, March on Washington is the 57th anniversary where Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic ” I Have a Dream Speech.”

Elmira-Corning NAACP President Georgia Verdier said this is something that’s needed, in this climate the world is in, and at the end of the day hopes that people who can not attend the March physically, still march virtually and “ride the train of change together.”

We’re still fighting that same battle, we’re still in search of justice equality, peace, love, justice and so it’s a reminder that we can not get into a seat of complacency the job is not done, the journey is not over. It’s a continuous journey and it’s an opportunity for people who may have been on the sideline to step in and say I’m apart of this movement. Georgia Verdier, Elmira-Corning NAACP President

The march is to protest the nation’s criminal justice system and fight for racial equality at the same site where King held his speech, which he called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.

The program’s headliners are civil rights activists Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

The event featured family members of Black Americans who have been killed by police or in other racially-charged incidents, — including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and others whose names have become rallying cries during recent national protests demanding their killers be held accountable.

The march comes on the heels of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back at close range. He is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family’s lawyers.

I just really believe in GOD for a turnaround in this nation, not just in this nation, but in this entire world, um. Because a change has to come now, it has to come now, and the change starts in us. Kiana Merritt, March on Washington event participant

According to the Washington Post, numbers for event participants are lower than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic due to a permit from the National Park Service.