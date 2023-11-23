ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Democrats have won a 4-3 majority in the Elmira City Council after manual recounts confirmed victories in three tight races. Results from the November 7th Election showed the First, Second, and Fourth district races were separated by fewer than 20 votes. New York State law triggers hand recounts when a race is separated by fewer than 20 votes or a difference of 0.5% or less.

In a press release posted on Facebook, the Chemung County Democratic Committee said,

“The recount of ballots for Elmira City Council’s 1st, 2nd & 4th districts delayed this congratulatory announcement, while waiting for the recount verification. For the first time in decades, the Elmira City Council has been flipped, and can boast a Democratic majority.”

The tightest race was in the 4th District, where results from Nov. 7th showed democrat Gary Brinn leading republican incumbent Mark Franchi by just one vote, 128-127. After the Nov. 22 recount, Brinn extended his vote difference to 5, beating Franchi 132-127. Brinn is also the Pastor at the historic Park Church at Elmira’s Wisner Park.

In the 2nd District, initial results showed democrat Corey Cooke leading by 9 votes, 112 to 103. After the recount, Cooke won even though his lead narrowed to just 7 votes, beating Cerio 118 to 111. Cooke is also the Senior Pastor at Elmira’s Monumental Baptist Church.

In the 1st District, initial results showed incumbent democrat Nick Grasso leading Patrick Griffin by 19 votes, 282 to 263. Independent Elijah McGee obtained 62 votes. After the recount, Grasso extended his lead by 3 votes, beating Griffin 290 to 268. McGee’s count remained unchanged at 62.

There were clear winners in the remaining three races. In the 5th district, democratic Jackie Wilson defeated republican candidate Marylin Paulo by 71 votes, 263 to 192. Independent candidate Fidel Rivera obtained 12 votes. Wilson flipped a seat that was left vacant by republican Tory Kitching, who decided not run for another term.

In the 6th District, incumbent republican Nanette Moss won by the largest margin, 164 votes, fending off two Libertarian challengers. Moss obtained 278 votes. Libertarian Craig Colwell had 114. Libertarian Kevin Sullivan had 61.

3rd District Councilman and Deputy Mayor Joe Duffy ran unopposed, winning 245 votes or 98.9%.

Prior to the election, republicans held a 5-seat majority, including Mayor Dan Mandell, along with 1 democrat and 1 libertarian. The recount results shift the balance of power to a 4-3 democratic majority. 1st District councilman Nick Grasso switched his party affiliation from libertarian to democrat.

In a press release by the Chemung County Democratic Committee, Chairman Jamal Malik said:

“Our strategy was simple. Solidarity! For the people of the City of Elmira and Chemung County, and for the candidates who stood strong on the principles of the party. We are stronger together – and that was the message that was repeated over and over throughout their campaigns. Although the election numbers were close, I don’t think any were closer than Gary Brinn’s win in the 4th District. We’re really grateful to the voters in Elmira who showed that every vote counts! Now, it’s time to formulate strategies of improvement for the people, to whom our candidates are fully accountable.”

“What does it mean for you if the City Council flips to the other side?” 18 News reporter Nick Dubina asked Mayor Mandell in an interview on November 8th.

“Basically, what I’ve always said is that I remove the R’s and the D’s when it comes to local elections and local government. We have to do what’s best for the citizens of Elmira. All of the politics has to be taken out of it. We see what happens on the national and state level. So polarized, nothing gets done, there’s gridlock. We don’t need that in the City of Elmira. Being that I’m going to be the leader of this council, I can assure you that we will work together and get things done. That’s going to be the message to the new people coming on to the council, and the ones already on the council,” said Mandell.

In addition to automatic recounts, the Chemung County Board of Elections was also still counting absentee ballots which could arrive until Nov. 15th.

In the Mayor’s race, incumbent republican Dan Mandell was re-elected to a third term. Updated results show Mandell maintained his victory margin of 59% to 41% against democratic challenger Jim Hassell. Mayor Mandell obtained 1,459 votes. Hassell reached the 1,000 vote mark.

Chemung County Democratic Committee Chairman Jamal Malik said:

“Although our candidate for Mayor, Jim Hassel did not win his bid, his loss by only 243 votes was an impressive showing, and a tight margin for incumbent Mayor Danny Mandell.”

Results show Mayor Mandell won by a margin of 459 votes. He ran as both the Republican and Conservative candidate. Mandell won 1,245 votes as the republican candidate. He won an additional 214 votes as the conservative candidate. The Mayor admitted his margin of victory was tighter than in 2019 when he was re-elected with more than 80% of the vote. He said he expected the results to be tighter and commended Mr. Hassell for working hard on his campaign.”

In a press release, Chemung County Democrat Committee Chairman Malik added:

“We’ve suffered losses for two of our candidates in the town of Veteran, where one of the winners did a questionably unconventional write-in campaign. Most significant was the loss of the Judgeship in the 6th Judicial district, where our candidate Atty. Deirdre Hay campaigned tirelessly, and visited Chemung County multiple times. I’m not sure we can say the same of her opponent.”

Malik closed by stating: “Overall, we look upon this as a positive step forward toward both parties learning to work together for the good of the people of the City of Elmira and the entire county, and we’re excited for what the future brings.”

The Chemung County Board of Elections will certify the results on Dec. 15th.