Elmira DEU Investigator retires after 32 years

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Drug Enforcement Unit Officer Patrick “PJ” Griffin, said his good-byes to working with the Elmira Police department.

EPD congratulated Griffin Thursday afternoon with a ceremonial walkout with community members and family all in attendance.

The police department shared pictures of the event on their Facebook page Friday morning, along with a farewell message.

Congratulations to DEU Investigator Patrick “PJ” Griffin on your retirement after 32 years of dedicated service to the Elmira Police Department and City of Elmira.

