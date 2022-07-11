ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Downtown Development is hosting their annual street painting festival Saturday, July 16th. The Elmira Street Painting Festival is an art-filled, family fun weekend celebrating creativity in the Twin Tiers.

People can expect to see chalk creations come to life while being able to sample a variety of craft, local food vendors, and live music.



Desiree Lopenzo, the Event & Marketing Manager of Elmira Downtown Development, said she expects a nice turn-out.

“This year we’re kicking it off, we have the “Live After 5″ in front of Turtle Leaf on Friday night, that goes from 5 to 9,” said Lopenzo. “Right now, we have approximately probably 70 artists that have signed up to participate in the event,” she added. “They’ll be cash prizes, so they’ll get a check for first, second, and third place,” said Lopenzo.

Lopenzo said she expects about 3,000 people to attend throughout the weekend. The event will start Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until Sunday from 10 in the morning until 4 p.m.