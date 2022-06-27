ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local fashion designer and instructor Jordan Brooks, has returned to Elmira to give back to his community. Brooks is collaborating with Elmira Economic Opportunity Program a fashion boot camp to bring opportunities to the youth through the lens of fashion in Elmira for the second year in a row.

“Last year, I kicked off my first moto Bootcamp. It was a big success. We had a fully sold-out boot camp. This year, we’re doing the same thing. July 11, and 12 are the dates for this year’s Fashion boot camp,” said Jordan Brooks, Lead Instructor, E.O.P. fashion Club.

One local parent shared that they’ve seen improvement in their kid and speaks to how the Fashion club helps the youth take a step forward in the style world.

“Her attitude is like, good sound like even her walk like is changing. He’s showing her things that she didn’t know before. So now she will have a little walk with her and, you know, more modeling more she wants to be fashionable.” said Cassandra Hall, Parent.

Kids and young adults from the Bootcamp will be eligible to model during New York Fashion Week in September with Just Be 72.

“Having the ability to be an instructor again for the second time around and meeting new kids and seeing familiar faces is going to give the community a jumpstart into fashion,” said Emmi Saufley, Instructor, E.O.P. Fashion Club.

A fashion camper mentioned that she returned to the style camp to continue her aspirations in the fashion industry.

“I like learning how to walk and when all this is done I wanna be a fashion model and a graphic designer, ” Erin Bacome, Camper, E.O.P. Fashion Club.

Brooks says there are still some slots open for his Fashion Book Camp with E-O-P- and has created a holiday special running until the week of July 4th for kids ages 5 to 18 to register.

For more information, contact Jordan Brooks on Facebook.