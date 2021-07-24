Elmira Enforcers fans protest to save the First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fans and supporters of the Elmira Enforcers organized a protest to save the First Arena.

The focus is to keep the First Arena open for fun activities and games in the local community.

“Us disabled people don’t have hardly anything to do and, if they take our hockey team away then we don’t have anything to do,” Laura Seymour, Elmira Enforcers supporter

If a decision isn’t made soon regarding the stadium, the Elmira Enforcers organization could lose players and coaches to another team.

“They go to different agencies, you know, Robbie, he’s got the baseball field but we are hoping to save the arena,” Rebecca Stephens, Elmira Enforcers supporter

Elmira Enforcers fans and supporters have a goal in place and are willing to go the extra mile for their home team to remain in Elmira.