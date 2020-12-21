Elmira fire caused by arson kills family pet

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One man is in custody after allegedly setting a home on fire, killing a family pet.

Elmira Police Department has charged Gerald Breedlove with Arson after a Saturday night fire.

The incident happened at 5:00 pm Saturday Elmira Fire Department reported to the 600 block of Reynolds St. for a home structure fire.

After investigation, the Elmira Police Department found the fire was started by arson.

After the fire crew managed to contain the blaze, the home did suffer extensive damage.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, no one was in the home at the time, but there were two dogs inside, one of which died inside the house.

Elmira Police, Fire Departments were assisted by Elmira Animal Control Officers.