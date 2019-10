ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Volunteers and community members of the Shine the Light committee will be placing purple bows along Church Street and Wisner Park later this afternoon.

The bows are donated by Zeigler’s Florist and represent domestic violence awareness.

For anyone that would like to get involved you are welcomed to meet at the Catholic Charities Main Office at 215 E Church Street at 4pm on Monday, September 30th to pick up bows and receive instructions.