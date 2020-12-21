Elmira Heights celebrates Christmas with holiday-themed laser light Drive-Thru experience

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira Heights Business Association and Operation 14903 Giveback bought Christmas to hundreds of community members with a Drive-Thru experience.

Local business owners transformed East 14th street in Elmira Heights into a holiday bonanza full of lights and music.

The “Search for Santa Holiday Drive-Thru” was a way for the Elmira Heights Business Association and Operation 14903 to give back to the community and spread holiday cheer during these unprecedented times.

With the help of Hardhit Productions, the first annual event, with free admission, bought bright lighting and vibrant holiday music, all made possible by the many generous sponsors and donations.

Harry’s Inn owner Rober Cannavino said this is event is to put a glimpse of normalcy back in people’s hearts.