ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Height Police and Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Elmira Heights late Saturday evening around 11:30 pm.

A reporter on the scene at the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue, did smell smoke but said fire crews did have everything under control.

During the time Elmira Height Police department was seen speaking with the family of the home.

Stick with 18 News as the latest on this fire develops.