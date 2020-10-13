Elmira Heights hosting the Amazing Business Day

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WETM) — In the midst of Amazon Prime Day, the Elmira Heights community has decided to hold their own version of Prime Day called Amazing Business Day.

“Myself and the Elmira Heights Business Association came up with an idea to promote and highlights small businesses in Elmira Heights,” said Jared Aiosa, business owner and member of the Elmira Heights Business Association. “We really want to be proactive and on the offense and remind customers that small businesses are here and they are open.”

Amazing Business Day is taking place all day on Oct. 13 and 14. The event will be happening on 14th Street and Oakwood Avenue.

“I think it’s great for the community to come and gather around small businesses, not just in the heights,” said Jeremy Gulich, Owner of Bulldog Cafe. “Up here, I think it’s great if they go to all small businesses in times like this and support them.”

There are over 16 different businesses participating in the event. For every business people go to, they will be entered into a raffle for a big collective prize.

“All businesses apart of Amazing Business Day, they all donated prizes and gift cards,” Aisoa said. “The grand prize is going to have over 16 businesses that contributed to do. A big name that’s apart of it, is Hesselson’s who put in a $100 gift card.”

To see some participating businesses, see below: