Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Fire Company held their second annual car show June 11.

Car enthusiasts were treated to a closed East 14th Street lined with cars on both sides. These cars ranged from old models and some more modern rides. Those who weren’t interested in cars could have fun too. Organizers provided music, raffle prizes and a pig roast. Later in the day, guests were welcomed to join the American Legion of Elmira Heights for a parking lot full of vendors.

Elmira Heights Fire Company’s Jason Mitchell notes “This is several months of planning all coming together today. Between the food, the vendors, the craft show and flea market and just everybody here it’s a lot work went into this pulling it all together for one day worth of four hours.”

Anthony Torres is an avid car lover and volunteered to judge the show. “I’ve been into cars and motorcycles my whole life. And I work on cars every day for a living and we inspect motorcycles, so figured might as well come out, volunteer and have a good time.”