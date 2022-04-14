ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a certain motorcycle and the person who allegedly stole it.

The Elmira Heights Police Department received a report of a stolen motorcycle on April 13, 2022. THe EHPD said the motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a location along West 9th Street in Elmira Heights.

The motorcycle is an orange 2007 Yamaha. EHPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Department at 607-735–8600.

The motorcycle is pictured below: