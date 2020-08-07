Elmira Heights School District will start school year 20/21 with hybrid learning

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Superintendent Michael Gill plans on bringing hybrid learning to the Elmira Heights School District.

The daunting wait for schools to re-open is now over. Governor Cuomo announced today specific guidelines for school districts statewide to re-open this fall.

For the Elmira Height School District, students will be assigned to two different groups. The first group will be brought on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Wednesdays will be a cleaning day Thursdays, and Fridays will be for group two’s classes.

Superintendent Gill said most the important thing about re-opening the schools is keeping the entire family involved along the process.

As a part of the re-opening process, Gill is working on getting three communication sessions between the school and family as well to keep them involved throughout the school year.