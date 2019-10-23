Elmira Heights teams up with the community for Frights in the Heights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 news anchor Matt Paddock was joined this morning by Jared Aiosa to talk about a family fun Fright in the Heights event.

This Saturday, October 26th everyone is welcomed to East and West 14th street from 10am-noon for Trick or treating at local shops. Some will have candy and others like Heroes Comic Shop will be giving out comics for the young ones.

Then at the Elmira Heights Theater located at 210 East 14th St. will be playing the new “Addams Family” for ree starting at 12:15. After the movie, the public is welcomed to enjoy free cider and donuts at Bell’s Country Coffee.

Aiosa says, “I’m thrilled how the merchants in Elmira Heights teamed together to provide a day of fun for families at no cost. It’s a great way to see what Elmira Heights has to offer!”.