ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights is gearing up for some big changes to downtown. Starting next year, the village is expected to put its $25,000 in state grant money to good use.

It was recently awarded the money to develop an in depth economic development plan. That plan would hopefully help make needed improvements, like sidewalks, street lights and infrastructure.

“I think those things are important. Infrastructure is definitely a concern. If you’re, you know, it’s not safe, if it’s not handicap accessible. If it’s dark and unsafe, people aren’t going to want to be in those spaces. So, I think those things are important as well,” said Executive Director of Chemung County Habitat for Humanity Emily Barrett.

It’s hoped the grant will show how to make the area easier for people to walk around and shop or eat.

“Walkable is a trend that is happening all around the united states, which is wonderful and I think that we have a great advantage here in the fact that this particular area of Elmira Heights is probably already one of the most walkable and cozy areas. So, in places like New York City, this may be considered to a SoHo. So, this is a very niche place,” said Elmira Heights Business Association Member Shaun Marks.

The study will also analyze and make recommendations about what the village should do about managing its land and new construction.

“It’s great for the area, we’ve been trying for years to try and get more people into the community here on the street. Take care of these empty buildings and bring the community more to us and get things happening,” said Bell’s Country Coffee owner Morgan Grover.

The study could help make Elmira Heights a competitor for large state grants. The village is hoping to secure a NY Forward grant that could be for more than $4 million.

“I think it’s extremely exciting. We love to give back to our community and we love when the municipalities agree and feed back into that as well and make it a happier, healthier, safer place for everyone,” said Barrett.