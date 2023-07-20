ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 103-year-old home on sale for $59,900 caught the attention of “Cheap Old Houses,” a show that aired its first season on HGTV. The property at 415 William Street sits between 2nd and 3rd street, just a few blocks away from the heart of downtown.

“How it ended up on “Cheap Old Houses” I’ll never know. I mean, probably because it’s a cheap old house,” said Michael Hamilton, an associate broker at Howard Hanna Real Estate. Hamilton gave us a tour of the 5 bedroom, 2 and a half bath property after “Cheap Old Houses” posted the listing on its website and Instagram, which has 2.4 million followers. The post racked up more than 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many people wanted to know, what’s the catch?

“It’s been, shall we say, abused throughout the years,” said Hamilton. I mean it’s a grand ole place, there’s a lot of great architecture here. But, you know, in some ways, they tried to modernize it, and it wasn’t done quite properly. It’s unfortunate because it happens to a lot of grand structures out here.”

Hamilton says the house needs new electrical, heating, plumbing and possibly roof work.

“If I were to guess, you’re talking a couple hundred thousand dollars.”

Three other homes on the block are currently vacant. A family lives next door. The other next-door neighbor is Meals on Wheels of Chemung County. The Finn Academy Charter School is just down the block.

Property records show the current owner bought the house in 2019 for $28,000. It was previously used by a group that provided care for seniors. The owner wants the money from the sale to keep serving the community.



“The owner of the property is gifting it to all the proceeds once they liquidate the property to The Salvation Army,” said Hamilton. “It’s got incredible character. There’s a lot of great aspects to a building like this and it’s kind of a tragedy to see them kind of deteriorate without somebody putting a lot of effort into them.”

You can watch the full tour of 415 William Street below: