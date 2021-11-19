Elmira man arrested after wallet theft in Bradford County

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – On Oct. 31 a wallet was misplaced at a Smokin’ Joe’s in Gillett, Pa, where it was later seen being stolen by an individual and removing it from the store.

David Jones, 28, of Elmira was seen concealing the wallet after he had found it inside the store and had left with it soon after.

State police were contacted to investigate the situation on Nov. 3. The investigation was concluded and the arrest was made for the theft of the wallet and its contents.

Inside the wallet was $65 in cash, four social security cards, and four credit cards. Jones has since been charged with the theft of the items.