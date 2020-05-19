Elmira man arrested for possession of a weapon

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On May 16, at approximately 11:35 pm, uniformed members of the Corning Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 352 in the City of Corning.

The officer had observed that the Chevrolet truck was displaying license plates that belonged on a Ford pickup truck. After interviewing and investigating the occupant of the vehicle, Officers located a quantity of concentrated cannabis and a rifle in the possession of the driver.

The occupant was found to be a convicted felon and possession of any rifle, shotgun or firearm is unlawful for him.

Corning Police arrested and charged 27 year old, Ryan Hall, of Elmira, with:

– 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

Hall was processed at the Corning Police Department and was then released from custody with an Appearance Ticket pursuant to the new bail reform law.

Hall is scheduled to appear in City Court on June 16, 2020.