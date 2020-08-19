Elmira man arrested for possession of controlled substance.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff’s Office tells 18News they have arrested a man earlier today for possession of a controlled substance.

The Sherriff’s department has arrested 33-year-old Anthony J Eames from Elmira in the 7th Degree with a misdemeanor for possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sherriff’s tell 18News after a field interview on South Main Street in the Town of Southport, Eames was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.