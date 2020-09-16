Elmira PC repair shop is helping students complete remote learning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local computer repair shop is asking for donations of old and broken laptops.

Many local students are learning remotely, but are there enough lap top devices to go around?

Over the last few months, “Elmira PC Repairs” have been able to fix, repair, and distribute nearly 70 laptops to families in need

Since school has started, they have been getting calls again from families that are still in need of computers, and they need your help with donations

The owner of Elmira PC repairs, Wyatt Hulmes, believes this is a step in the right direction for people of the community to lend a hand to children and schools during this overwhelming time.

Even though schools are trying to provide children with the proper ” at home school” materials they need, there is still a deficiency and a need for computers that need to be satisfied, and Elmira PC Repairs is doing their best to fill in the gap.