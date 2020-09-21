Elmira Police Department arrests women for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Beverly Brooks was arrested on an active Elmira City Court warrant after an investigation was conducted by the Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit and the Elmira Police Department.

According to the Elmira Police Department, the investigation found that Brooks filed fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received $2,139.00 in Public Assistance Benefits she was not entitled to receive.

Brooks was charged with Welfare Fraud 4th Degree, Grand Larceny 4th Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st are Class E felonies.

