Elmira Police Department investigating ‘Alpha-Lock’ theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Department is investigating a theft that happened on Monday at a Walgreens.

According to EPD’s Facebook page, the incident happened Monday, Walgreens security footage caught a male leaning over a register counter to steal an “Alpha-Lock”.

Courtesy of Elmira Police Department Facebook

The man took the key from the register and left the store. The lock key is used to remove security tags from high priced items.

The device could allegedly be able to be used at any store within the area. EPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video.

Courtesy of Elmira Police Department Facebook

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line, (607) 271- HALT.