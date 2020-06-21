Elmira Police Department searching for car involved in accident with a patrol vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Departments is asking for the help of witnesses to an accident involving an EPD patrol vehicle. The accident happened on Saturday, June 20, at the intersection of W. Church St. and N. Main St., in the city of Elmira.

According to EPD, there were several other vehicles in the area at this time that may have witnessed the impact.

The investigation of the collision is still ongoing.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person that has fled the scene of the accident, by contacting them through Facebook Messenger or calling (607) 737-5626

