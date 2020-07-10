Elmira Police Department utilizing vehicle auction website

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Police Department is now using the online auction site, Auctions International, to dispose of vehicles that are in the possession of the Elmira Police Department.

The current auction went live today, July 10, and will be active through July 24.

The following link will take you directly to the website for this auction; City of Elmira PD-NY #21824.

There will be no public viewing/inspection of the vehicles at this time.

On the web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules. There are currently 13 vehicles available.

All vehicles are sold with an MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable.

Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.