Elmira Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier today, the Elmira Police Department responded to a call of an alleged shooting.

The shooting happened early this Sunday afternoon around 3:15 pm.

Police have been on the scene actively looking for spent shells on Oak Street and Standish Street.

A reporter on the scene did notice police asking neighbors for information involving the incident, police have confirmed with 18News that the shooting did happen, and it is an open investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 18News for the latest information as it is released.