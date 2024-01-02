ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police officers in Elmira are now working without a contract after the police union’s 3-year deal with the City expired on December 31st. As confidential negotiations continue, City Manager Michael Collins told 18 News officers will continue performing their duties as normal under the terms of the expired contract. The negotiations also involve City of Elmira Chamberlain Charmain Cattan.

In an email on Dec. 28th, Elmira Police Benevolent Association president Brooks Shaw told 18 News:

“The Elmira Police PBA cannot comment on the ongoing contract negotiations with the City of Elmira as they are confidential. The citizens of the City of Elmira can expect to have continued professional police services from the members of the Elmira Police Department in the event an agreement is not reached by the end of the year.

Brooks Shaw

Elmira Police PBA President”

18 News obtained a copy of the expired “collective bargaining agreement” that was active from 2020 to 2023.