ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department will be offing cheap vehicles in the form of their vehicle auction starting today.

The auction that the Elmira Police Department utilizes to dispose of abandoned vehicles in the city is now live on the website. The City is utilizing Auctions International to conduct the online auction. Currently, there are 15 vehicles ranging from 1991-2013 in model year. The auction went live today and will be active through Monday, May 22nd, 2023.

The full list of vehicles is available here. The left side of the page has information on the bidding and auction rules. All vehicles will be sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for a Title. Vehicles that aren’t deemed road worthy or can’t be titled will be sold with MV37 in order to be dismantled or scrapped.