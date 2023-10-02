ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) — October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Catholic Charities met at Wisner Park to decorate the poles with purple ribbons along the sidewalks and bring awareness to domestic violence.

The ribbons were placed along Church Street toward City Hall, their goal being to shed light on the issue and encourage people to participate in domestic violence awareness.

Communications Coordinator Katie Rhodes said “Anytime people come together around domestic violence it just helps me to see that the community is supportive of victims that we can stand against domestic violence and we really have to do it together, it does take a community.”

Catholic Charities has the First Step Victims Services Program to provide services to people who have experienced domestic violence. The purpose of the group is to let people who are victims know that they are not alone and are welcome to come forward and talk about their experiences with the group. They also have yard signs available that say “Shine the Light on Domestic Violence.” Anybody in the community, businesses, and churches are welcome to grab a sign at the Catholic Charities office and place it on their property to show awareness throughout October. You can call their officer number at 607-734-9784 to set up a time and pick up a sign.

Victims of domestic violence who live in Chemung and Schuyler Counties can call the hotline number at 607-742-9629.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.