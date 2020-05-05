Elmira set for Virtual Beer Fest for charity

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Elmira will be holding it’s first Virtual Beer Festival on Saturday, May 9, from 4-8 pm.

The proceeds from the 2020 Virtual Elmira Beer Fest will go to 3 local organizations dedicated to feeding the people of Elmira in our current challenging times:



Meals on Wheels of Chemung County

Equal Opportunity Program, Inc.

Elmira Community Kitchen



They will be having multiple special virtual guests throughout the 4 hours and, of course, some socially distanced fun and drinking.

You can join them on Facebook Live and a private Zoom meeting only for Ticket Holders.

Here’s How It Works:



1. Buy a virtual ticket. Multiple levels to choose from. This is really a donation wrapped in fun. Each level includes a eTicket and link for the group Zoom Beer Fest

2. Buy Beer and have it delivered to your house. We have partnered with three local breweries, Upstate Brewing, Horseheads Brewing, and Iron Flamingo Brewery. Any beer purchased online will be delivered to your home so you have beer to drink during the Beer Fest on Saturday.



3. Buy a Limited Edition T-shirt or Ladies Tank Top. The shirts will be mailed after the event is over.

More information and registration can be found online at: https://ElmiraBeerFest.com