Elmira shooting leaves one person injured

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira Police are searching for a shooter that left one person injured late Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of West Henry Street on the Southside of Elmira.

Police first responded to a call for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, it was found the shooting left one person wounded.

According to the reporter on the scene, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital by Erway ambulance.

Elmira Police Department is currently in search of the suspect.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred stay with 18 News for the latest details on-air and online.