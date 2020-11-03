Elmira Small Business Grant Program launches to help local business deal with Covid-19

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The City of Elmira’s Department of Community Development is accepting applications from small businesses for Covid-19 expenses; including, but not limited to capital improvement/renovations to meet Covid-19 mandates, supplies and materials purchased to

comply with NYS regulations/mandates, PPE purchased to respond to Covid-19, and technology

costs related to establishing/increasing remote and electronic sales.

Business must have operations located within the City of Elmira with gross revenue under $1 Million. Funds are on a reimbursement basis.

Funds come through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act),

Public Law 116-136, which was signed on March 27, 2020, to respond to the growing effects

the Covid-19 historic public health crisis.

The CARES Act made available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.

The City of Elmira received $727,586 in the CDBG allocation and has set aside $193,350 for the Restart Elmira Small Business Grant Program.

The funds will be able to utilize the Urgent Need National Objective set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Application is currently available and can be accessed by going to https://www.cityofelmira.net Department of Community Development Latest News Page.



• Round 1 applications are due Friday, December 4, 2020

• Round 2 applications are due Friday, February 5, 2021.



Questions about CDBG funding and eligibility for this program can be directed to Sylvie E. Farr

at 607-733-0810 or sfarr@cityofelmira.net.