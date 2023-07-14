ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Downtown Elmira will be turning more colorful this weekend. The Elmira Street Painting Festival kicks off Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Water Street. The two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also features live music, food trucks, and a “Kid’s Kanvas” that will include face painting, popcorn, and other activities for children. The event is organized by Elmira Downtown Development.

“The Elmira Street painting festival started I believe 16, 17 years ago,” said Kylene Kiah, the Executive Director of Elmira Downtown Development. “It’s a chalk festival, so people sign up to chalk on the streets. We provide their chalk and their primer and then we do cash prizes at the end. Anybody can really come and do this. You do not have to be an artist. If you are just trying, we want you here. So really anybody.”

The works of art will remain on display, until rain washes them away.