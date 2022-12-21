ELMIRA, N.Y. – With Christmas only four days away, many may be putting together gifts for their family members. But Brookyln Stahle and Mia Obrian are working on gifts for others. The mother and daughter work together crocheting blankets for the homeless.

December is in full swing, and with the low temperatures and snow approaching, the two women are giving back to the community. They have been leaving hand-made blankets in Wisner Park located in Downtown Elmira.

The blankets are left in hopes that anyone who may be homeless uses them to stay warm this winter. The journey for Mia started a while ago. As a recovering alcoholic, Mia found herself crocheting blankets, scarves, hats, and more for the individuals she met in rehab. Brooklyn noticed that outside of her workplace, she would frequently see homeless people out in the cold. That was when Mia and Brooklyn decided to put some of these blankets in the park.

“Everyone deserves to be warm,” Brooklyn said. “Never judge anyone even if they are out in the cold … just help them out.”

The women say this is just the start for them. They are actively looking for suggestions on where else they can place these blankets where other homeless individuals could benefit from them as well. They also are accepting yarn donations in order to be able to produce even more blankets as the weather gets colder.

If you have yarn you would like to donate, you can reach out to Brooklyn or Mia on Facebook.

“Everybody’s down and out at some point,” Mia said. “It just takes one person with a helping hand or a nice gesture to change a person’s life.”