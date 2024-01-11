ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has learned Elmira’s “Alive After 5” live music series is coming to the First Arena on March 22nd. The event was confirmed by the arena’s new Marketing & Sales Director Bobby Kramarik, better known as “Bobby K.” He is also the owner of “Bobby K Entertainment.” Kramarik says he is currently working on booking musical acts for the arena’s “Alive After 5.”

“I’ve been in the entertainment business… this is our 40th year in business here,” said Kramarik. Prior to that I was a radio and TV personality as well as concert promoter, everything under the sun, but all in all revolving around entertainment.”

“Obviously the River Sharks are a main attraction,” said 18 News reporter Nick Dubina. “Some folks might be wondering what else might be happening at the arena. Is there anything you can share about the year ahead?”

“People have to be patient,” said Kramarik. “We have to make money as we go along. This is not funded by anything else but the IDA. It’s not any taxpayer money. It has to be self-funding.

Coming up on February 18 is a Cabin Fever Carnival. It’s a family friendly event for children and their families with inflatables, ice skating all kinds of games and stuff at a very affordable price to get people out to do something in the middle of winter. On March 22 we’re having our first “Alive After 5” at the arena. We’re hoping to fill up the ice with all of the people who enjoy coming out to “Alive After 5.”

“We’re also looking at several concert opportunities, but once again, we have to be fiscally responsible about those. So, we’re looking at things that would make sense, or the types of things that people would want to have here that they would also support financially. We’ll be making some announcements in the near future. Some things we’re going to be doing, but I can’t let any of those out right now. We’re also looking at other types. of events. Once the turf field is open, we expect to have that very active. Hopefully in the next year, we can bring some additional sports teams to our arena,” said Kramarik.

The First Arena is currently hosting the Southern Tier Memorial Wrestling tournament. The arena also has “open skate” and “rock & skate” events on its calendar. The Elmira River Sharks are back in action on home ice next week. Kramarik says the arena is also working to bring in other groups to use the facility, including schools, colleges, businesses and chambers of commerce.”

“I believe the arena is an integral part of downtown Elmira,” Kramarik said. “If we want this area to survive and be a positive influence on the people who come here to work and play and raise their families, we need the arena so the efforts to bring it back and its vibrancy are so important.”

The Chemung County Industrial Development Agency took over management of the arena last May after the eviction of its former tenant, Mammoth Sports & Entertainment. At a meeting Thursday, IDA Chairman Mark Margeson said work is continuing to transform the arena’s former practice rink into a turf field for sports like lacrosse and soccer.

“One of the items, we have to figure out the hockey piece, whether we’re going to continue or look in another direction. Soccer folks, I’m meeting with one group on Friday, and another group coming up after that for professional soccer, which would be in an off-season,” said Margeson. “So, you could end up with hockey and then soccer and then lacrosse.”

“If we can bring in another professional sports team, that would be huge,” said IDA Executive Director Joe Roman.

“As far as hockey itself, we’ve been doing quite well,” said Margeson. “Attendance is between 1,200 to 1,400. We’ve brough in schools, churches. We brought in Bobby K who has been doing a great job on marketing.”

“We have three folks that we’re dealing with, marketing various shows. Opportunities, concerts, comedy shows, things of that nature that we’re working with,” said Margeson. “We’re not out of the woods yet, simply because there are a lot of naysayers out there who are going to continue to talk about it.”