ELMITA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News spoke with several volunteers Tuesday who say the number of homeless encampments in Elmira is growing. A group of volunteers gathered on the north side of the Clemens Center Parkway underpass to remove trash from a homeless encampment. They took care to not remove any personal items. They also brought food, water and hygiene kits. There were no homeless people in the underpass at the time of the cleanup.

“My mom saw a post on Elmira is Crazy and she decided to do something about it, so I jumped in with her, and here we are,” said Britney Potrzevowski, who is in town visiting her family.

“I didn’t realize how bad things were under here and we came down and checked it out, tried to round up some people and went at it,” said her mother, Tracy Kent. “I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s gotten much worse, its everywhere. I’ve never seen the city this way, with so many homeless people, it’s really sad and a lot of people want to judge them, and I don’t like that.”

“I’ve been gone the last 3 years and since coming back, it is very different,” said Britney Potrzevowski. “It seems after the pandemic, rent and cost of living went way up, and maybe possibly affected all of this.”

The cleanup was a community effort that also involved people donating tools, shovels, garbage bags and gloves. Clayton’s Disposal & Tree Service donated the use of their truck to haul away the garbage. The owner of Clayton’s told 18 News he would be willing to do weekly garbage pickups for the homeless living under the bridge if they put their trash in bags and place them at a designated location.

The volunteers told us they have seen at least 10 other homeless encampments around Elmira. In April, the City of Elmira spent about $6,000 to remove more than 7 tons of trash from under the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge. Elmira Code Enforcement told 18 News because the encampments are on a flood plain, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for removing them.

At the southern underpass of the bridge, volunteers also brought food and water. They didn’t do a cleanup because there were currently nearly a dozen people living there.

“Unfortunately, right now we have two pregnant teenage girls living under the bridges,” said Mark Carro. He works with a group called The Sisters Keepers that helps feed the homeless. “One right now was going through some kind of drug withdrawal, they’re both addicted to drugs. When I walked in to see one of the now, she’s basically unconscious, she’s going through withdrawals, its sad.”

We asked Elmira Police to check on the pregnant teen to see if she needed medical attention. The officer who responded told us he saw one female at the camp who was conscious and talking. The officer said she denied being pregnant and didn’t physically appear to be.

“99% of these people are addicted to drugs. There’s a few that have mental disorders,” said Carro. We’re trying to do our part here. I don’t know, I don’t know what the answer is. I don’t think there is an answer, unfortunately.”

“What’s next for you is continuing this type of work?” 18 News reporter Nick Dubina asked Tracy Kent.

“I hope so, I hope so. I hope we can get more people involved.”