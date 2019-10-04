Emerson College Student dies at house party

BOSTON, MA (WETM) – The tragic death of an Emerson College student occurred in Allston, Massachusetts. Daniel Hollis was put into a tough altercation and he suffered “extensive and irreparable” brain damage. He died a few days later.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said in a statement.

His family posted the news on the website CaringBridge Wednesday, saying: “Our beautiful boy’s journey ended this evening at approximately 5:32pm.

Lee Pelton, the president of Emerson College says, “Dan will be deeply missed by the many Emersonians who came to know and love him.”

