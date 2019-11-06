Breaking News
Employees from Simmons Rockwell make large food donation

HORNELL (WETM-TV) – The Simmons Rockwell general manager, Ed Spiess, and sales professional, Paul Parshall donated more than 700 pounds of meat combined from the courtesy of Simmons Rockwell.

The food was split between pantries in Bath, Canisteo, and Hornell.

“As we serve more and more families throughout Steuben County, donations like this are imperative to our capacity to improve food security for our neighbors,” the Turning Point Assistant Director, Olivia Dates said, “We are so thankful to Simmons Rockwell employees not only for their support and generosity, but also for providing a variety of product to allow the people we serve to have a choice in their food and, as such, be treated with dignity.”

The Livestock was bought at an Auction at the Steuben County Fair for approximately $4,000.  The Turning Point charity will now be able to feed the greater community of Elmira with this large donation.

