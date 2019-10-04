Employer Spotlight: Pathways Inc.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This month’s WETM’s Employer Spotlight is Pathways, Inc.

Pathways is offering a $1000 sign-on bonus for these full-time positions: Residence Counselors; Children’s Care Managers, Adult Care Managers, and Clinical Therapists in the Children and Family Services department. These positions at the part-time and relief status are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus. Multiple positions are available in the Corning/Elmira area. Visit pathwaysforyou.org for more information!

Those interested in becoming next months WETM’s Employer Spotlight can email WETMemployerspotlight@wetmtv.com